Another Dent in the Drought

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for parts of Cascade, Lewis & Clark, Pondera, Teton and Choteau Counties into Thursday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of western and northern Montana into Thursday morning.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY continues for northern Montana through Wednesday morning.

Another round of widespread snow will affect Montana over the next few days, with more moisture helping to put a dent in the drought and add to the mountain snowpack. After the weekend storm, and now this storm, Montana and a lot of the West are getting beneficial moisture. Areas of light snow will continue to increase across the state on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves into the state. There will be a little freezing rain mixed in at times up on the Hi-Line near Glasgow. The light snow will accumulate a up to a few inches during the day. Highs will generally be in the 20s and 30s. Light snow will continue Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday will have some steady snow across eastern Montana with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the state by afternoon. Highs will hold in the 20s and 30s. Some sunshine will poke through the clouds at times through Thursday afternoon. Snow totals will generally range between 2-6" with some areas in the WINTER STORM WARNING approaching 10". Friday another cold front will move through the state with periods of snow and highs will again top out in the 20s and 30s. An additional 1-3" of snow will fall. The storminess takes a break on Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s. Sunday looks partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s. There will be a stronger wind around Great Falls, East Glacier and the Rocky Mountain Front which could create some blowing snow. Some light snow could fall on the Hi-Line through the afternoon. More areas of light snow are likely next week through Valentine's Day.

Take care,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist