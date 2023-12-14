Another Dry Week Ahead

Dry and mild conditions will continue for Montana and a lot of the West as we get closer and closer to Christmas. In an El Nino year, Montana usually is drier and more mild than usual but that is not supposed to happen across the West. The central and southern Rockies are usually hit hard in El Nino years but that has not happened either. It still is early but the longer it takes for the moisture to turn on, the deeper the hole we have to dig out from. Thursday will be partly cloudy and a very weak storm may kick off a few flurries for the mountains Thursday afternoon but most of the state will be dry. Highs will top out in the 30s and 40s. Another high pressure will move in for Friday and the weekend. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s. Saturday will be a mostly sunny and warm one with highs in the 40s for the valleys, but 50s to near 60 for the plains. A strong chinook wind will howl across the Continental Divide and out over the plains with gusts possibly topping 50mph. A weak front will move through for Sunday with less wind and highs mainly in the 40s. Next week starts out dry as well, and there may be one storm several days before Christmas that give parts of the state a slight chance at a white Christmas. A little snow just before the holiday may stick around with cold temperatures into the holiday week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist