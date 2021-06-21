Another Heat Wave in the Works

Happy summer! The first day of summer was a pleasant one, but heat and fire danger are on the rise. Tuesday will be a toasty afternoon with highs back into the 80s and 90s across the state. With an increase in the wind and decrease in relative humidity, fire danger will be higher once again. Good thing for the recent rain on Sunday that briefly helped out with the fire situation, but it does not take long for the danger to increase. Late Tuesday afternoon and evening, a few isolated thunderstorms will push into western Montana. Some thunderstorm activity is possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Wednesday, a weak cold front will approach from the north kicking off thunderstorms up on the Hi-Line and over north-central Montana through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s to around 90. The cold front will push south through Montana on Thursday with scattered thunderstorms across the state. With an increase in cloud cover and moisture, the temperatures will cool back into the 70s to around 80. Friday will dry out with highs in the 70s and 80s. The first weekend of summer will be sunny and dry with warming temperatures. Saturday's highs will be in the 80s, while Sunday warms into the 80s and 90s. Another large high pressure will build early next week with more intense heat. Highs Monday will be well up into the 90s to around 100. Tuesday's highs could be near record levels in the 90s and low 100s. Cooler temperatures will move back into the state for Thursday.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist