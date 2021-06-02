Another Hot Day Ahead

Wednesday, a ridge of a high-pressure building along the West Coast will aid in dry and hot conditions. Today expect clear skies and hot temperatures; daytime highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s. Normally, we don't see 90-degree weather until mid to late June, but a few locations across the state will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. Areas around the region could also set new daily record highs Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the year in many locations. Daytime highs will climb to the upper 80s and 90s. With the temperatures continuing to warm up, that will cause an increase in snowmelt into area rivers, creeks, and streams. With that being said, keep in mind if recreating around rivers, lakes, and streams, the water temperature will remain cold. Also, isolated thunderstorm activity cannot be ruled out over the mountains of southwest Montana.

Friday, the ridge of high pressure that will give off the heat over the next few days will get broken down by another disturbance allowing for showers and thunderstorms to move back in. Scattered showers and thunderstorm activity will develop during the afternoon/evening. A few storms could become severe and produce damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Summer-like heat will stick be with us, and daytime highs will top out in the 80s and 90s.

Have a great day.

A.R 😊