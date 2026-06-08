Another June Storm Brings Rain, Storms, Mountain Snow & Wind

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for parts of central Montana for Wednesday.

Another June storm is moving into Montana with rain, thunderstorms, mountain snow and a chilly wind. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. A pretty good west wind will develop with gusts topping 30mph through the afternoon and evening. Low pressure will move through the state Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with chilly rain showers and a strong west wind. Snow levels will drop to below 7000' with a light accumulation up there. Most of the state will be chilly with the wind and highs in the 50s to around 60. Rain and mountain snow will increase through the evening and continue Wednesday night. Thursday will start mostly cloudy with a few showers, but as the storm moves away, skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. There will be a few lingering showers and a strong wind. Highs will warm into the 60s to around 70. Friday will be a great day with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the 70s. This weekend will not be as wet as the last couple of weekends but it will not be completely dry. A cold front will move across the state on Saturday with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be a drier day with highs in the 60s and 70s. June is the wettest month of the year for much of Montana, and that moisture is critical ahead of approaching fire season.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist