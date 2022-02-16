Another Round of Snow into Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for central and western Montana through Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A return to winter. Colder temperatures and a little snow moved through Monday night and Tuesday. Another wave of low pressure will produce snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Another coating up to a couple inches is likely with this round. When all is said and done, generally 1-4" will have accumulated in the lower elevations, with 4-10" in the mountains. Wednesday will start out cloudy and snowy, but the snow will come to an end by afternoon with some clouds breaking up to reveal a little sunshine. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy but temperatures will moderate some into the 40s. Snow showers and a light accumulation will occur in the mountains. Friday will be a decent day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s to near 50. This weekend is Presidents' Day Weekend and there will be big changes from the start to the end of the weekend. Saturday will have increasing clouds but it will be windy and mild. Highs will reach the 40s and low 50s. Major changes being overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Sunday a more significant snow storm is likely with a chance at several inches of accumulating snow. This storm will likely have a surge of arctic air as well. Temperatures could drop below zero later Monday into Monday night and Tuesday morning. Arctic air could linger into Wednesday of next week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist