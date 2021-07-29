Another Smoked-Filled Day

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for most of the state.

A disturbance will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to portions of southwest and central Montana during the afternoon/evening. The disturbance will favor areas south of Helena to the Lewistown line. The biggest threats will be gusty wind, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours at times, which could lead to localized flooding. Most of the state's high temperatures will remain in the 80s and 90s. A few locations in southeast Montana highs will cool to the upper 70s.

Friday high pressure will build back in, resulting in mainly dry conditions, warmer temperatures, and smoky skies. A large portion of the state's high temperatures will rebound back into the mid to upper 90s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, but smoke from wildfires burning regional and local will make it mostly smoky. The air quality will continue to suffer due to wildfire smoke. The high temperatures will remain in the 90s.

Sunday through the beginning of next week, the state have the potential to get a little relief. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be likely.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊

