Another Snowy April Weekend

A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for eastern Montana.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for parts of southern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the higher terrain of central and southwest Montana.

It's another weekend in April featuring snow here in Montana. Not all things will be equal though as a major blizzard continues to roar across far eastern areas in the state. Saturday will feature blizzard conditions once again in southern and eastern Montana with heavy snow, no visibility, and wind gusts up over 50mph. Snow drifts could be 10-20 FEET deep. That area will face 24-30 hours of these conditions. This will be another dangerous storm for the livestock and ranchers of eastern Montana. Travel will be impossible, and some roads may take several days to clear. Elsewhere, areas of snow mixed with a little rain will continue in central and western areas. It will be an unsettled start to the weekend. The weekend weather will improve for Sunday with mostly sunny skies. There will be a few showers of rain and snow across central and western areas, especially over the mountains. Highs will be warmer, generally in the 50s. Far eastern Montana will still be windy with colder highs in the 30s and 40s but the blizzard will end through the morning. More unsettled weather will continue next week with mainly scattered showers. Another larger storm with significant rain and snow is likely for the final weekend of April. All of this precipitation is near to slightly above average. While this may not dig Montana out of the drought, it is certainly helping.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist