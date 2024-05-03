Watch Now
Another Spring Soaker & Snowy Storm

Posted at 5:16 PM, May 03, 2024
Warmer temperatures and sunshine return briefly for the start of the weekend, but another big spring storm will move in on Sunday and continue most of next week. So let's not rush the weekend. At least there will be one nice day this weekend as Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s. It will be a great spring day and the day you'll want to be outside. Nice weather will be short lived as a cold front will move through on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Another stormy, rainy, snowy and windy system will move through next week from Monday through Thursday. There is once again potential for significant accumulating snow in the mountains along with a soaking rain with the potential of wet snow in the lower elevations. After the dry winter, every drop and flake is of high value and should be welcomed. I know, I want some nice weather too.

Have a great weekend,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

