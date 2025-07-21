Another Stormy, Cool July Day

July 2025 has been unusually wet and cool, and another storm system is bringing more of the state to kick off the work week. Severe thunderstorms have formed and will continue to move through central, eastern and northern Montana into the night. Some of these storms are producing large hail and damaging wind. Southeast Montana will even have the possibility of one of these storms producing an isolated tornado. Tuesday will be another stormy day with scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be cooler than average in the 60s and 70s. Wednesday the unsettled weather will move through and out of eastern Montana. Most of the western half of the state will be dry and mostly sunny. Highs will range from the 70s to the low 80s. Thursday will heat up a bit with temperatures getting into the 80s and low 90s under mostly sunny skies, a bit more typical for this time of year. Friday will be mostly sunny, hot and breezy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the 80s to the mid 90s. This weekend the Last Chance Stampede and Fair as well as the State Fair are going on. It will be warm but not as hot as it seems to always get for these fairs. Highs will be more in the 80s with an isolated thunderstorm on Saturday, Sunday will have scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist