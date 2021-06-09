Another Stormy Day For Some

A HIGH WIND WATCH will go into effect Thursday afternoon through Thursday night for south-central and southeast Montana.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH will go into effect Thursday afternoon through Thursday night for south-central and southeast Montana.

After severe thunderstorms that produced large hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning moved through eastern Montana yesterday, today, they will get a break. Unfortunately, that will not be the case for north-central and the western half of the state. Thunderstorm activity will develop during the afternoon/evening. Showers and thunderstorms may spill into portions of southwest Montana. The high temperatures will trend in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Thursday, an upper-level low will bring another round of moisture, cool the temperatures, and kick up the wind for the state. The risk for severe storms will be possible across the region. The biggest threat with these storms will be damaging wind, hail, and frequent lightning. The strongest storms are expected in the eastern half of the state; a possible tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Daytime highs cool into the 50s and 60s for most of the state; eastern Montana's high temperatures will remain in the 80s and 90s. It's always good to remember storms can move quickly, so always make sure you have a plan.

Friday into the weekend, an area of high-pressure will allow for dry conditions, mostly sunny skies, and high temperatures climbing back into the 80s and 90s.

Looking ahead into next week, expect above-average temperatures and mainly dry conditions.

Have a great day.

A.R 😊