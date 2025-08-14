Another Summer Cooldown

After temperatures got hot across the state the last few days, yet another cold front brought cooler temperatures to most of Montana on Thursday. Some places have seen the temperature drop 20-25 degrees. The coolest air moved into northern Montana where some areas only had highs in the 60s and low 70s, well below normal. The cooler air did not make it into southwest Montana as much. This area was still under a RED FLAG WARNING for dangerous fire weather conditions. There have been a few new fires in the last 24 hours across southwest Montana. Even though this fire season has been fairly quiet, it still is fire season and it's only the middle of August. Friday will be a dry day for most of the state with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s to around 90. This weekend will have a few more thunderstorms. Saturday a weak Pacific front will move into the state with partly cloudy skies and some thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not everyone will see thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the 80s to around 90. Sunday will have more numerous thunderstorms. Highs will mainly be in the 80s. A few thunderstorms are possible on Monday but the trend will be drier weather for the start of the workweek. Highs will warm into the 80s to around 90. Tuesday and Wednesday will have a little more heat with highs back into the 90s across most of the state. Another cooldown is likely late in the week.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist