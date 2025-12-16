Another Week of Wild, Wild Wind

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for parts of Montana through Wednesday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for northeast and western Montana for Wednesday.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for northwest Montana through Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Glacier area and Rocky Mountain Front from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

Extremely active weather will continue this week as a series of fronts could produce potentially dangerous and damaging wind to much of Montana. Monday was a windy day with gusts over 70mph in some areas and record highs in the 50s and 60s. Stronger wind will develop on Wednesday that could damage trees, buildings, powerlines, and potentially knock over more semi-trucks. Tuesday will be a windy day with partly cloudy skies and a few showers of rain and snow. Wind gusts could top 40-50mph. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. A powerful storm will move into the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies on Wednesday. Initially it will be warm enough for rain in the lower elevations. Some flooding rain is looking likely again in waterlogged northwest Montana. A very strong cold front will move across Montana during the day. Temperatures and snow levels will drop, but the wind will be the worst. Gusts could top 60-70mph in most locations, and the Rocky Mountain Front and East Glacier area could have gusts exceeding 100mph again. Heavy snow showers will develop over the mountains through the afternoon. Temperatures will fall through the 30s into the 20s, and some areas will see a flash freeze again. Some arctic air will spill into northeast Montana but it should not be as cold as last week. Thursday will be a quieter day with partly cloudy skies east, but mostly cloudy skies in central and western Montana. Highs will range from the 10s in the northeast corner of the state to the 30s and 40s elsewhere. Snow will begin to spread across the western Montana through the day. Some areas of rain and snow will continue on Friday as another front moves through the state. Saturday looks relatively quiet with seasonable temperatures and partly cloudy skies. The should be good for those traveling or intending to watch the Cats-Grizz playoff game. Sunday is the official start of winter.

Please be careful this week with the wind.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist