Approaching Record Warmth

It's a beautiful stretch of May weather with mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures, and Saturday some towns' record highs could be challenged. Nice weather will continue on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to low 80s. This weekend will continue to be warm but take another stormy turn. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and 80s. Some areas will approach record highs. Scattered thunderstorms will develop through Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday is Mother's Day and a cold front will move into the state with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for western and central areas, with some 80s still across far eastern Montana. A large trough of low pressure will move through the west early next week with areas of rain and mountain snow. Some wet weather could continue through Wednesday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist