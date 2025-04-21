Sun, showers, snow showers and thunderstorms have peppered the state over the last few days and this typical April activity will continue. An upper level low pressure moving through the state will create more showers of rain and snow, and isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday. There will be a few more showers up on the Hi-line, with more isolated showers elsewhere. It will be blustery with highs in the 40s and 50s. Wednesday the weather script will flip as southern Montana has a few showers with the Hi-Line getting more sunshine. Highs will generally be in the 50s. Thursday will be similar with mostly cloudy skies and showers down south, drier weather will move across the Hi-line again. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Most of the state will be dry. This final weekend of April will be drier to start. Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60. A large storm with widespread rain and a few isolated thunderstorms will move in on Sunday. Snow levels will start out high above mountain pass level. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A mix of rain and snow will fall through Sunday night with linger rain showers into Monday.

Curtis Grevenitz

