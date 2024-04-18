April Chill Warms this Weekend

Much of Montana had lows in the 0s and 10s and the cold air is not going anywhere yet, but the airmass will modify this weekend. Friday will once again start off fairly cold with temperatures in the 0s, 10s and a few 20s. Skies will be mostly cloudy for most of the plains with partly cloudy skies over the valleys of western Montana. A little light snow possible in the morning across the plains. Clouds will slowly break up by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. This weekend will be warmer, but not as warm as last weekend. High pressure will cross the state on Saturday with sunny skies and light wind. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Stronger wind will increase overnight into Sunday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will cross Helena and Great Falls by late morning with a few rain/snow showers in the higher terrain around Helena. A few showers or isolated thunderstorms will pop over the plains of eastern Montana later in the day. The wind will really crank through the day with gusts between 30mph-50mph. Low pressure will cross Montana on Monday with clouds, strong wind, and mixed rain and snow showers. Highs will again be cool in the 40s and 50s. Later in the week will be warmer with a few showers and thunderstorms around, highs will climb into the 60s for many areas.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist