April Fools Snowstorm (Not a Joke)

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the mountains of central and southern Montana through Tuesday night.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of central, southern and western Montana through Tuesday night.

A significant storm will hit Montana to kick off April with very heavy snow in the mountains, difficult travel over the passes, and snow down to the valleys and plains. Areas of rain and snow will increase through the night, with precipitation becoming mainly snow for most elevations after midnight. This storm and its snowfall will be heavily dependent on elevation, so just a few hundred feet in elevation change could mean a big difference in snow on the ground. Heavy, wet snow will fall into Tuesday morning with several inches accumulating. The snow will create very difficult driving conditions for most areas in the morning. Snow will mix with some rain in the lower elevations through Tuesday afternoon, but heavy snow will fly in the mountains and the accumulation will be significant. A few sloppy inches of snow will accumulate in the lower elevations with as much as 2-3 feet in the highest mountains. High temperatures will top out in the 30s and 40s in the lower elevations, with 20s to around 30 in the mountains. Most of the rain and snow will move out Tuesday night but the weather will remain active the next few days. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers in the lower elevations and more snow showers for the mountains. Highs will top out in the 30s and 40s. Any snow accumulation will be confined to the higher terrain. Thursday a cold front will move south from Canada with areas of light snow through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s, well below normal. A light accumulation of a coating up to an inch is possible in the lower elevations with a few inches in in the mountains. Some mountain snow will continue Thursday night into Friday morning, but high pressure will move into the state on Friday pushing the storm out. Skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s. A big change is likely this weekend as sunshine and much warmer temperatures take over the state. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 50s to near 60. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. A few spots may hit 70. Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and 70s. Get through the next few days and the weekend will be worth it.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

