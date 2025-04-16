April Snow Hits Montana

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the Rocky Mountain Front, Big Belt Mountains, and most of southern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for along the Rocky Mountain Front, the Continental Divide, the Helena area, and out across the Little Belt Mountains to the Big Snowy Mountains.

Areas of snow, wind and falling temperatures have hit the state and will continue through the night and Thursday. Roads will get slippery tonight as temperature fall below freezing and snow sticks on the road surfaces. A few inches of snow are possible in the lower elevations with up to 6" in the mountains by Thursday morning. The storm will slowly move south on Thursday with partly cloudy skies up north, and snow will continue for areas along I-90 into Thursday afternoon. Highs will remain well below average, in the 30s and 40s. Thursday night will be chilly with lows in the 10s and 20s. Good Friday the storm will move out. Skies will be mostly sunny but there will still be a few isolated mountain snow showers. Highs will top out in the 40s to around 50. Easter weekend will start out nice but it will not end that way. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s. A few showers are possible late on Saturday evening as the next storm moves in. Easter Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers of rain in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. Easter egg hunts will have a few rain showers to contend with. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. It does not look like a terrible washout of a day, more just pesky showers at times. Monday will have steadier and heavier mixed rain and snow depending on elevation.

Be careful tonight,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist