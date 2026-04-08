April's Alright Until the Weekend

Mostly beautiful April weather will continue through the rest of the workweek, but another storm will move in this weekend with rain, thunderstorms and lowering snow levels. Thursday morning, a weak front will move across central Montana with just a few flurries, possibly mixed with a little rain. Nothing more than a coating of accumulation is likely. The front will clear by midday with skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs again will be cooler in the 40s and 50s. Friday will be a gorgeous day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with a few spots touching 70. Skies will be mostly sunny and an isolated thunderstorm is possible late in the day in the mountains of southwest Montana. This weekend will start great on Saturday but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop over southwest Montana in the afternoon and spread northeast. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s before the storms. Sunday will be a cloudier day with widespread showers, isolated thunderstorms, and some high mountain snow. Highs will be cooler in the 40s and 50s. There is potential for lowering snow levels through Sunday night into Monday. Some snow could accumulate in the lower elevations as the storm moves away. More storms are lined up for Wednesday into Thursday, and possibly the weekend. Storm systems continue to bring good moisture to the state, with at least average precipitation through the end of the April.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist