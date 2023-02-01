Arctic Air is Eastbound

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Highwood and Little Belt Mountains into Wednesday.

Over the past 24-36 hours, temperatures have climbed between 20-40 degrees as the arctic airmass continues to move north. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the mountains. However, locally heavy snow will fall in the Highwood Mountains and Little Belt Mountains with as much as 6-7" of snow and wind up to 45mph. Across the plains, the chinook wind will be in full force with temperature rising into the 30s and 40s. A cold front with some snow will clip northeast Montana Wednesday night into Thursday morning with colder temperatures back in the 0s and 10s but the rest of the state will not get cold again, highs elsewhere will be in the 30s and 40s. A weak storm will move through on Friday with a few snow showers, mainly in the mountains. Highs again will be in the 30s and 40s with a strong wind across the plains. This weekend will be fairly quiet besides the howling wind. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, windy with snow showers. Snow accumulation should be limited to the mountains and southwest Montana. The next chance for snow in the lower elevations will come Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist