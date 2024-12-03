Arctic Air Losing Its Icy Grip on Montana

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier region through Tuesday morning.

An arctic airmass has been in Montana for weeks is beginning to loosen its icy grip on the state and a sharp temperature gradient has developed across the state. Much of the Hi-Line along the Milk River is still very cold in the 0s and 10s, but other parts of the state warmed up into the 40s and 50s on Monday. The temperature gradient is very tight with differences of 20-30 degrees in only a few miles distance and a few hundred feet in elevation. Cold air is dense and shallow, so it settles into low points like a fluid. Tuesday's west wind should be enough to push out the arctic air. Highs on the Hi-Line will warm into the 20s and 30s, but there will be 40s and 50s around Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown and the Rocky Mountain Front. Powerful wind early in the day along the Rocky Mountain Front will ease up somewhat through the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny. There will be another push of the arctic air back south and west on Wednesday. Northern and northeast Montana will cool back into the 20s for highs, but places like Great Falls and Helena should remain unaffected by the resurgent cold air. Highs will stay in the 40s to around 50. A little light snow may clip northeast Montana into early Thursday morning. Thursday will be another mild day across most of the state with 40s and 50s for most, extreme northeast Montana will hold in the 30s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. The warm-ish December weather will continue Friday with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s, 30s across far eastern Montana. Wind will be strong across the plains and up on the Continental Divide, gusting as high as 40mph. Saturday will start off partly cloudy with increasing clouds ahead of the next storm system. Temperatures will be warm in the 50s and even a few low 60s possible. A few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and evening along a cold front. The mountains could have a few snow showers. It will be very windy across the state. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers, cooler temperatures and stronger wind. A more active pattern with storms and more snow will likely develop by the middle of next week. Until then enjoy the relative mild weather.

Curtis Grevenitz

