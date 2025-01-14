Arctic Airmass Days Away

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front for Wednesday through Thursday evening.

Enjoy the next few days of sunshine and relative mild weather as an arctic airmass is headed to Montana for Martin Luther King Weekend. January has been snowy thus far but any arctic chill has remained in Canada and has just clipped the northeast corner of Montana. The entire state is looking at the coldest airmass of the season headed toward the state for the holiday weekend. It will be very cold but the core of the arctic air will stay to the east of Montana. Much of the state will see lows dropping below 0 at the very least, but temperatures in approaching -30 to -40 will be across the Dakotas. Until then, enjoy the calm before the storm. Most of this week will be mostly sunny and mild with strong wind across the plains and the Continental Divide. There will be inversions in the valleys until Thursday night when a cold front will dive south from Canada. Widespread snow is likely to develop and continue into Friday. Highs will be much colder as the arctic airmass spills throughout the state. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend will be very cold with highs ranging from the -0s to the 10s, and lows from near 0 to possibly as cold as -20. Wind chills will be well below 0 at times. While the weekend will start off mostly cloudy with some light snow, high pressure will clear out the clouds late in the weekend with mostly sunny skies. That round of cold will modify next week but the rest of January into February will see several arctic plunges and temperatures could be colder.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist