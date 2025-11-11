Arctic blast brings snow to Midwest, record lows to South

Cold air brought gusty winds and snow across the Chicago metro on Monday, with up to 10 inches reported in some areas. More snow bands could develop early Tuesday.

Lake-effect snow is also impacting Ohio, where the first snowfall of the season caught some drivers off guard. Nearly 4 inches fell in parts of the Cleveland area Monday, and snow is expected to continue into Wednesday.

In Gaylord, Michigan, about 4 inches of snow fell as birds appeared to enjoy the winter scene Tuesday morning. Feels-like temperatures there were in the low 20s, with a high around 34 forecast for the day.

The South is also feeling the effects of this Arctic blast. Temperatures dipped into the 20s along the Gulf Coast and into the 40s in South Florida. Some cities could see record lows this Veterans Day, from Tennessee to the Florida Keys.

It was colder in Atlanta this morning than in New York. However, southerners won’t have to endure the chill for long — temperatures are expected to rebound by the weekend.