Are You Cool With This?

Montana did certainly flip the switch in the middle of August. Since then, the weather has been comfortably cool and the air has been much cleaner. This has also come with much needed precipitation. While fire season is not over, the recent weather has helped slow the fire activity. Summer is not over with yet and this weekend should be a beautiful one for the final weekend of August. Some showers may continue Friday night into Saturday, but by Saturday afternoon there will be clearing across most of the state. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. Sunday and Monday will be beautiful, sunny and warm with clean air. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s. Late in the week cooler air will return with showers and thunderstorms. Snow levels may lower as well, but the storm should clear in time for Labor Day Weekend. The rest of summer will be pleasantly comfortable temperature-wise with opportunities for rain. It does not appear that there will be any extended heat waves. While fire season is far from over, the worst is in the rear view mirror.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

