As Good As It Gets

Tuesday's thunderstorms and cold front will make for some beautiful weather over the next few days with sunny skies, lighter wind, comfortable temperatures and little to no threat of thunderstorms. Enjoy, because there will be way more thunderstorm activity heading into the holiday weekend. Thursday will be a cooler day with highs in the 70s to around 80 under mostly sunny skies. The wind will ease up to about 10-15mph from the northwest. Friday is a big day ahead of the holiday weekend and it will be a good travel day. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms over southwest and central Montana in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. This weekend will have a chance of thunderstorms every afternoon. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with more scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. For the 4th, widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be severe with large hail, damaging wind and frequent lightning. The potential of these storms could ruin a few BBQs and camping trips. Highs will stay in the 70s and 80s. There is a likelihood of thunderstorms on Tuesday as well. Overall through the middle of July, temperatures will get hot at times but there will be cool downs following the heat. Toward the second weekend of July, some serious heat in the 90s and 100s is possible.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist