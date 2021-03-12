Menu

Watch
Weather

Actions

As the temperatures warm-up, prepare to spring forward Sunday

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Special.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Day1.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 6:09 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 12:59:22-05

We finally made it to Fri-yay and a weekend warm-up is on the way. Before temperatures start to warm up the day will start pretty chilly. The wake-up temperatures in the southwest and portions of eastern Montana will trend in the teens. Temperatures in the rest of the state will be in the 20s and low 30s. A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the region and keep things dry and quiet. Today's high temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday will be another pleasant day. Winds will be slightly gusty at times in north-central Montana and the temperatures will warm to the upper 40s and 50s.

We will end the second week of March with clear skies, light wind, and spring-like temperatures.

Enjoy this weekend's warmth because early next week, the state will have an unsettled weather pattern.

Happy Women's History Month.
A.R.😊

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime