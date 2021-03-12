As the temperatures warm-up, prepare to spring forward Sunday

We finally made it to Fri-yay and a weekend warm-up is on the way. Before temperatures start to warm up the day will start pretty chilly. The wake-up temperatures in the southwest and portions of eastern Montana will trend in the teens. Temperatures in the rest of the state will be in the 20s and low 30s. A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the region and keep things dry and quiet. Today's high temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday will be another pleasant day. Winds will be slightly gusty at times in north-central Montana and the temperatures will warm to the upper 40s and 50s.

We will end the second week of March with clear skies, light wind, and spring-like temperatures.

Enjoy this weekend's warmth because early next week, the state will have an unsettled weather pattern.

Happy Women's History Month.

A.R.😊

