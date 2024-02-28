At Least It's a Warm Wind

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier area, Rocky Mountain Front, Great Falls area out to Judith Basin County for Wednesday through Thursday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for parts of southwest Montana for Thursday into Friday.

Winter came roaring back with snow and bitter cold but another rapid change will happen as a chinook wind pushes out the cold air and ushers is much warmer temperatures. Major changes will again move across the state for Wednesday. Stronger southwest wind will increase across the state pushing the arctic airmass out. Temperatures will rise significantly with highs reaching the 30s and 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a little light snow across the Hi-Line. The warmer and windy turn will continue on Thursday as highs hit the 40s and 50s. Strong southwest wind could gust as high as 50-75mph. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Late Thursday evening another cold front will slice across the state with strong wind, snow showers and squalls, and falling temperatures. A few inches could accumulate by Friday morning closer to the Continental Divide and around the Helena area. Friday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered areas of snow. It will be breezy with highs in the 30s and 40s. This weekend could have a good snowstorm work across Montana. Look for snow to increase on Saturday and continue Saturday night into Sunday. Right now the lower elevations could be in for 3-6" with the mountains possibly totaling around 12". Highs on Saturday will be in the 20s and 30s, but falling into the 10s later in the day as another arctic airmass spills into the state. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs will be colder in the 10s and 20s. Snow showers will continue into Monday. March looks like it's coming in like a lion, on the stormy side for the beginning of the month.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist