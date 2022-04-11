Atmospheric Interception

(NWSKSMO) An easterly pressure gradient is developing in western Montana which will strengthen today and tonight resulting in a rare April easterly wind event. By 8 pm this evening, the models show widespread wind gusts from Missoula north to the Canadian border of 40-50 mph. The west slopes of north-south-oriented mountain ranges, such as the Mission Mountains, show even stronger winds of over 60 mph. High wind warnings remain in effect. Falling trees are expected and power outages are possible. Snow will also impact much of the region and the approaching low pressure system is already producing snow at low elevations in Oregon. The track of the low remains favorable for impactful snow throughout most of Idaho County, southern Ravalli County, Lemhi County, and Granite/Deer lodge/Powell/Silver Bow counties, which all have either a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory in effect from this afternoon through Tuesday morning. The combination of a refreeze on roadways, snow intensities of at least 1-2 inches per hour, and/or gusty winds will cause difficult travel conditions. Most of the warned areas have a high (greater than 80 percent) probability of 4-6 inches of snow, and locations along the Divide including Homestake/MacDonald passes and Butte have a greater than 80 percent probability of over 8 inches of snow by Tuesday morning. Low pressure will pass to the east during Tuesday, leaving most places with high temperatures in the low 30s or colder and decreasing snow showers. An active weather pattern remains for the rest of the week with below-average temperatures and increasing snow chances to end the week. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition!

Be nice to each other!

- Trey Tonnessen -