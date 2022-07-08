Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Atmospherically tough week in Montana drags on

Thunderstorms and severe potential still here
Day1.png
MTN
Day1.png
radar1.png
Futuretrack1.png
Futuretrack2.png
Futuretrack3.png
Futuretrack4.png
Futuretrack5.png
Futuretrack6.png
Futuretrack7.png
Futuretrack8.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Special.png
Special2.png
Posted at 7:21 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 09:21:35-04

Unusual. That's a word which fits both the weather pattern as a whole; and the amount of moisture we've seen over the past week. Throughout the week thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds have been prevalent. There have even been possible tornado touchdowns, though minimal in impact. Friday we'll see a calm morning with moderate rain across the state, followed by a ramp up of instability during the afternoon hours as things get warm in Montana. Central Montana is under a risk for severe weather, as is eastern Montana; but the eastern side of the state is under a higher risk due to most likely warming a few degrees more into the mid 90s. Saturday will be similar in weather patterns, with storms getting started in the early afternoon and quickly becoming strong. Another severe risk exists for Saturday. Moving forward Sunday onward, things should calm down around the state and actually be pleasant weather wise. A high pressure system will slide down from Canada, acting to stabilize the atmosphere and provide us at least three mostly clear days to start next week. By next week's mid-point, most areas in Montana will be at or above 95 degrees. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
Be nice to each other.
- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover