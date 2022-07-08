Atmospherically tough week in Montana drags on

Unusual. That's a word which fits both the weather pattern as a whole; and the amount of moisture we've seen over the past week. Throughout the week thunderstorms, lightning, hail, strong winds have been prevalent. There have even been possible tornado touchdowns, though minimal in impact. Friday we'll see a calm morning with moderate rain across the state, followed by a ramp up of instability during the afternoon hours as things get warm in Montana. Central Montana is under a risk for severe weather, as is eastern Montana; but the eastern side of the state is under a higher risk due to most likely warming a few degrees more into the mid 90s. Saturday will be similar in weather patterns, with storms getting started in the early afternoon and quickly becoming strong. Another severe risk exists for Saturday. Moving forward Sunday onward, things should calm down around the state and actually be pleasant weather wise. A high pressure system will slide down from Canada, acting to stabilize the atmosphere and provide us at least three mostly clear days to start next week. By next week's mid-point, most areas in Montana will be at or above 95 degrees. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -