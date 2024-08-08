Watch Now
August Going Back to Average

The unusually cool and record breaking weather for parts of Montana has been a welcome break from the heat in what's typically the hottest time of year here in the beginning of August. Summer is not over yet but there does not appear to be any serious heat (90s) returning until possibly the end of next week. The recent wet and cool weather has taken the edge off of the wildfire danger. Although, thunderstorms did create numerous new small wildfires but the rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity slowed their growth. Thursday night will be cool with lows in the 30s and 40s and the possibility of some fog. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with just an isolated thunderstorm in the western mountains, possibly close to Helena by the afternoon. Highs will be very pleasant in the 70s to near 80. This weekend will warm up a touch with highs in the 80s. Saturday will have partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday will be mostly sunny with just an isolated storm. Monday will have a few isolated thunderstorms but most areas will be dry. Highs will top out in the 80s, still running below normal. Temperatures will likely stay steady next week in the 80s with a couple days getting close to 90, but nothing out of the norm for August. Wildfire smoke has been at a minimum recently but as the flow turns to the southwest later next week, wildfire smoke from out of state will likely come across Big Sky Country.

Have a great day,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

