August Just Chilled Out

Unusual August weather continues as much cooler air has moved into the state leaving many places 15-25 degrees below normal. Low clouds, higher humidity and a few showers on Wednesday may have made it feel more like spring. Summer is not over yet but there does not appear to be any heat (90s) returning until possibly the end of next week. The recent wet and cool weather has taken the edge off of the wildfire danger. Although, thunderstorms did create numerous new small wildfires but the rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity slowed their growth. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated light showers. Northeast Montana will be mostly sunny or clear. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70. Thursday night will be cool with lows in the 30s and 40s and the possibility of some fog. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with just an isolated thunderstorm in the western mountains. Highs will be very pleasant in the 70s to near 80. This weekend will warm up a touch with highs in the 80s. Saturday will have partly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday will be mostly sunny with just an isolated storm. Monday will be dry with highs in the 80s, still running below normal. Temperatures will likely stay steady next week in the 80s with a couple days getting close to 90, but nothing out of the norm for August.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist