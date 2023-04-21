Average April Weather Won't Be Bad This Weekend

A FLOOD WARNING continues for the Milk River near Glasgow for moderate flooding.

Weather-wise that was one tough week. Much of Montana had significant snow and very cold temperatures, making it hard to believe it's late April and not February. This weekend will be nicer and closer to what you might expect for this time of year. The good news is this weekend will be warmer allowing for some of the recent snow to melt. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s to around 50 and a few isolated showers in the mountains. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s with a few rain showers late in the day over western Montana. Warmer temperatures this weekend will melt some of the snow, but temperatures will not get too high to cause a rapid runoff. Monday will have widespread showers, mountain snow, and a few isolated thunderstorms mainly over western Montana through the afternoon. Snow levels will be a bit higher around 5000'. Some snow may mix with the rain Monday night into Tuesday morning. A few lingering showers will continue on Tuesday, but most of the state will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Wednesday looks like a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the 60s. That will not last long as another cold front moves through the state on Thursday with rain mixing with and changing to snow. Cool, showery weather will continue into the final weekend of April. May is right around the corner and it's likely a more significant warmup of temperatures in the 70s and possibly the 80s will develop over the first few days.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist