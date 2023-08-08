Average August Weather is A-OK

Fairly average August weather of warm, sunny days, a little heat and a few thunderstorms will occur over the next several weeks. Average isn't bad. August can be extremely hot and smoky. There will be some hot days and the wildfires will likely pick up in activity, but the heat should not be prolonged. Wednesday will be a bit windy as a front approaches, triggering scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will move across the state Wednesday night. Behind the front on Thursday will be windy and warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny. The increase in wind will likely create more wildfire activity and smoke may become more noticeable. Friday will be a sunny day with highs in the 80s to around 90, back closer to average. This coming weekend will be different than last weekend. It will be warm, dry and sunny. Highs will top out in the 80s and 90s. Temperatures early next week could briefly heat up into the mid and upper 90s for some areas on Monday. A cold front should cool things off later Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorlogist