Awesome August with a few Storms

No watches, warnings or advisories, and the fire danger and smoke are not too bad. The weather for this time of year looks really nice. The end of August is near but the weather will be pretty pleasant including the chance for a few thunderstorms on Friday evening. Friday will be a beautiful summer day too with highs in the 70s and 80s. A little moisture from a tropical wave could trigger scattered thunderstorms on Friday afternoon and evening, with the storms working east across the state through the overnight hours. This coming weekend will be much warmer and drier than the last. Highs will climb back up into the 80s to around 90. A few isolated storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday over the southern mountains. After all of this recent rain, the fire danger has been temporarily lowered. Most of the fires have had significant rainfall, allowing firefighters to get more control. However, fire season is not over with yet. Early next week will be hot and windy with highs in the 90s, raising the fire danger once again. Cooler air will begin moving back in on Wednesday but there will be a lot of wind. Some showers are likely across northern Montana on Wednesday, and highs will mainly be in the 60s and 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny but windy, with some gusts up to 40mph. Highs again will be in the 70s.

Enjoy the beautiful weather!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist