Back in the 70s

An area of low pressure that brought moisture back into the forecast will track east, leaving a few linger showers in portions of eastern Montana during the morning. Patchy dense fog has developed over portions of west-central, northcentral, central, and southwest Montana; by mid-morning, the fog will begin to burn off. Another ridge of high pressure will briefly move in and bring mostly dry conditions, sunshine, and daytime highs will rebound into the 60s and 70s. Late Thursday night into Friday, another round of showers will be likely for some.

Friday, a weather system will bring a chance of rain back into the forecast. The wind will pick up, and daytime highs will fall back into the 50s and 60s.

Looking ahead into Memorial Day weekend, expect mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and high temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s.

Memorial Day will be sunny and warm. The high temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s. If planning to do any recreating outdoors, it's always good to remember many lakes and rivers are running fast and the water is extremely cold, so even though temperatures are expected to be rather warm, hypothermia is possible, especially if exposed to cold water for too long.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊

