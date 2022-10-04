Beautiful Blue in the Sky, Colors in the Trees

What a beautiful pattern to be stuck in, Montana. High pressure will dominate for a while, with skies mainy blue and fantastic fall folliage developing. There may once again be some fog developing in some valley locations and near lakes and rivers Tuesday night into the morning. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. A weak cold front will clip eastern Montana on Wednesday night with some showers and the entire state will cool down for Thursday. Highs will drop into the 50s east, 60s to around 70 elsewhere. Some cloud cover will break up through the day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions by afternoon. That's the only blip in the radar because the weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Monday will be gorgeous as well with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Our run of sunny, dry weather may end on Tuesday. A cold front will drop south out of Canada with rain showers and falling temperatures. Snow levels will have to be watched as cooler and cooler air keeps moving in. Highs will likely reach the low 50s, but temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon perhaps allowing for wet snowflakes to mix even in the lower elevations. The mountains could see an accumulation of a few inches of snow. Overnight lows should drop to freezing or just below 32. The cold snap won't last long, as sunshine and warmer temperatures will return toward the following weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist