Beautiful Blue Summer Sky

What a beautiful summer day! Skies are blue, temperatures are comfortable, the storm is moving out and there's more nice weather to come. This cool, wet July pattern has also reduced the amount of wildfires and smoke in the sky. It will get hot and there will be more wildfire activity yet this summer. So for now, enjoy the pleasant conditions. Temperatures will heat up the next few days, but more thunderstorms in the forecast will cool things back down below average this weekend and next week. Thursday will heat up a bit with temperatures getting into the 80s and low 90s under mostly sunny skies, a bit more typical for this time of year. Friday will be mostly sunny, hot and breezy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the 80s to the mid 90s. This weekend the Last Chance Stampede and Fair as well as the State Fair are going on. It will be warm but not as hot as it seems to always get for these fairs. Highs will be more in the 80s with an scattered thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon thunderstorms will continue with temperatures mainly in the 70s and 80s next week.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist