Beautiful (But Breezy) Final Weekend of June

It's the final weekend of June already and while the weekend will start breezy, the wind will die down for Sunday making it a great weekend overall. After the thunderstorms over the last few days created lots of lightning, the wind following could create some new wildfire starts. The Jericho Mountain Fire southwest of Helena was started by a lightning holdover, that fire continues to be worked on and has shown no growth over the last week. Saturday will be mostly sunny with an outside chance at a storm but most of the state will be dry. Highs will be in the 70s to mid 80s. Once again the afternoon wind will pick up with some gusts topping 20mph. The storms dry up on Sunday with clear skies and highs staying comfortable in the 70s to around 80. Monday, the final day of June will have highs approaching 90. The beginning of July looks hot with temperatures in the 90s heading into Independence Day but some thunderstorm activity will continue.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist