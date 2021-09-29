Beautiful Day But Wildfires Still Burn

What a gorgeous fall day with fresh air, crisp temperatures and a beautiful blue sky. However, several of the wildfires in the state continue to burn. These fires did not receive much if any precipitation from Tuesday's storm. Even though temperatures were much cooler, the wind and overall dry conditions contributed to activity on these fires. While most of the smoke has cleared out of the state, the Boulder Valley could still have some smoke as the Haystack fire smolders. But besides the wildfires and dry conditions, most of the state will continue to see fabulous fall weather with sunny skies, comfortable to warm temperatures, clean air and a light breeze. Highs will mainly be in the 50s and 60s. High pressure will continue the nice stretch on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. Friday will have increasing clouds and an slight chance of a shower through the afternoon and evening. Any rain will be welcome, although the precipitation will not be that significant or widespread. A few showers may continue into Saturday morning for central and eastern areas, but sunshine will increase through the day. Highs will again be cool in the 60s to around 70. Sunday will be gorgeous with sunny skies in western areas, but a few more clouds in far eastern Montana. Highs will be in the 70s. More fall warmth is likely early next week with highs in the 70s and low 80s. It does not look like significant rain or snow is likely until possibly late next week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

