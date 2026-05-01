Beautiful First Weekend of May

Happy May! While the first day of the new month was almost perfect, the first weekend will be almost as nice with continued warmth but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Skies will not be as clear, but there will be partly to mostly sunny skies. A weak disturbance will kick off a few isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly over and near the mountains very late in the day. Most places will be dry. Sunday will have a few isolated thunderstorms again more over southern and southwest Montana, but most other places will be dry. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, and most areas will have lows above the freezing point. Overnight lows should stay above freezing for most areas through the weekend. Somewhat cooler air will move in on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. A touch of snow will fly in the higher terrain, with isolated showers or a thunderstorm is possible in the lower elevations. It will be very windy across eastern Montana, and a chilly wind at that. Tuesday will also be cooler with a few lingering showers and mountain snow showers. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s. Wednesday will be a warmer and sunnier day, as temperatures climb back into the 60s and 70s.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist