Beautiful First Weekend of Summer

Posted at 5:52 PM, Jun 24, 2022
After more of a spring-like day on Friday, the first weekend of summer will be spectacular. High pressure will move in with more sunshine and warmer temperatures through the weekend. Saturday will have crisp highs in the 60s to around 70 with mostly sunny skies. There will be more wind and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms over northeast Montana. Saturday night will be a little cool again with lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will warm into the 70s to low 80s for most of the state and there will hardly be a cloud in the sky. The wind will be light out of the east. Temperatures will continue to warm early next week and some areas will be up around 90 by Tuesday. Along with the heat comes the chances of thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon. Another cooler Canadian airmass will move in with some showers in the days ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend.
Have a great weekend!
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

