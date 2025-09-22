Beautiful Start to Autumn

Happy fall! Autumn officially began at 12:21pm on Monday afternoon, and while there is a little chill in the air to start the new season, warmer weather will return soon. High pressure will build in for the duration of this week and through the first weekend of fall for mostly sunny skies and warmer than average temperatures. Precipitation will be scarce to non-existant through this weekend as well. So Sunday's moisture was the last we will see for the forseeable future. Warm days and cool nights should bring out some great fall foliage color, but don't forget about the fire danger as this dry, warm and sometimes windy pattern sticks around. Tuesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s to around 80. Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies. An afternoon breeze will pick up along the Continental Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front. Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the 70s and 80s. The warm, sunny weather will continue through this weekend and into next week. There may not be another drop or flake until October.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist