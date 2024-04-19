Watch Now
Beautiful Then Brutal Weekend Weather

Posted at 5:11 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 19:11:24-04

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Sunday for the East Glacier region.

The weekend will start off gorgeous with sunshine, light wind and warmer temperatures but a wicked wind will howl across the state through Sunday. This weekend will be warmer but not as warm as last weekend. High pressure will cross the state on Saturday with sunny skies and light wind. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Stronger wind will increase overnight into Sunday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy early with partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. A brutal wind will develop with gusts between 40-50mph across much of the state. Some gusts along the Rocky Mountain Front will top out between 60-80mph. The cold front will cross Helena and Great Falls by late morning with a few rain/snow showers in the higher terrain around Helena. A few showers or isolated thunderstorms will pop over the plains of eastern Montana later in the day. Low pressure will cross Montana on Monday with clouds, strong wind, and mixed rain and snow showers. Highs will again be cool in the 40s and 50s. Later in the week will be warmer with a few showers and thunderstorms around, highs will climb into the 60s for many areas.

Have a great weekend,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

