This stretch of beautiful, warm spring weather will continue for the next few days to finish up the month of May. Most of May has been wet and cool, so this recent sunny and warm weather is welcomed and deserved. Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front will move through the western part of the state in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms. This front will continue working across the state Thursday night into Friday. Friday will be mostly sunny and beautiful with highs in the 70s and 80s. There will be a bit of a gusty wind over the plains. Saturday is the final day of May and get ready for some heat. Most of the state will have highs in the 80s and low 90s, making it the hottest day so far this year. It will be dry and breezy, so watch the fire danger. Sunday is June 1st, the beginning of meteorological summer. A cold front will move across the state during the day with increasing clouds, showers and thunderstorms. Most of the wet weather will be in central and southern Montana. Highs will be cooler, in the 60s across western Montana, 70s and 80s in the central areas, with a few 90s farther east. This is the beginning of a bigger storm that will bring widespread rain, cooler temperatures and mountain snow to the state from Monday through Tuesday. While the sunshine and warmth have been and will be great for a few more days, so will the rain.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist