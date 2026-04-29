Beautiful, Warmer & Drier into May

After more than a week of below average temperatures, above average precipitation, rain showers and some late season snow, the weather over the next few days will be beautiful. A warmer, drier pattern will develop for the final day of April and continue into May. Thursday will be a spectacular spring day with mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Friday is May 1st and Vigilante Day in Helena. These parades have happened in rain, even some snow, but not this year. The weather will be nearly perfect for the parade and anything else outside. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures topping out mainly in the 70s for highs. The wind will be light. The first weekend of May will have a lot of sunshine and continued warmth, but a few thunderstorms are possible. A weak disturbance will kick off a few thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly over and near the mountains. Most places will be dry. Sunday will have a few isolated thunderstorms again, but most places will be dry. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, and most areas will have lows above the freezing point. Warm, dry and sunny weather will be seen across Montana on Monday. The next storm system will likely come through on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist