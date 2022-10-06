Best Color through the Weekend

That wasn't so bad, was it? Thursday's high temperatures were between 10-35 degrees colder than Wednesday, but sunshine and light wind still made for another beautiful fall day. Fall foliage is at peak color for much of the state, even in the mountains still. With warm, sunny days and cool nights through the weekend, the colors should continue to come out. Wind will be light as well, so the leaves will not be ripped from the trees prematurely. The weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s. Monday will be gorgeous as well with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. A stronger southwest wind will develop along the Continental Divide and out across the plains. Our run of sunny, dry weather may end on Tuesday. A cold front will drop south out of Canada with rain showers and falling temperatures. Snow levels will have to be watched as cooler and cooler air keeps moving in. Snow could start up in the mountains but end up down in the lower elevations with even a little accumulation possible. Highs will likely occur in the morning reaching the 40s and 50s, but temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon down into the 30s supporting a rain and snow mix. The mountains could see several inches with a coating up to a few inches in the lower elevations. Overnight lows should drop to freezing or just below 32. Any snow that does fall and accumulate will likely melt on Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s and a return of sunshine. After that, a return to warmer temperatures in the 60s to around 70 will happen by the weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist