Better June Tune

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for northeastern Montana for Thursday afternoon and evening.

What a beautiful June day after serious heat and dangerous fire weather. A cold front worked across the state on Tuesday night, ushering in a refreshing airmass. While it was still breezy and dry, the fire danger was much lower on Wednesday. Thursday will be a very similar day with highs in the 70s and low 80s, west wind gusting up to 20mph, and humidity between 15-25%. Northeast Montana will be under RED FLAG WARNING conditions again. Friday will also be pleasant with highs in the 70s and 80s. Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm and breezy with increasing fire danger once again. Highs will reach the 80s to around 90 for most of the state. Sunday is Father's Day and the official start of summer. Summer begins at 9:32pm. A decent amount of rain will likely come through the state on Sunday with much cooler weather. Highs will only be in the 60s to around 70, the mountains will have highs in the 30s and 40s. This storm will likely help take the edge off of the fire danger. The first few days of summer will be sunny, dry and very nice with highs in the 70s warming to near 90 by Wednesday.

Enjoy the beautiful weather.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

