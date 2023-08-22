Big Boomers as Moisture Streams Across the West

More monsoon and tropical moisture is producing powerful thunderstorms across Montana and a lot of the West. A fetch of moisture coming from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico continues to stream across the Rockies and there have been widespread thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms are producing heavy downpours, strong wind and large hail. There is still a lot of moisture and energy in the atmosphere capable of producing isolated severe thunderstorms. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. A cold front will move through Montana Wednesday night, setting the state up for a beautiful day on Thursday. Skies will be sunny, the humidity will be much lower, and highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Friday will be a beautiful summer day too with highs in the low to mid 80s. This coming weekend will be much warmer and drier than the last. Highs will climb back up into the 80s to around 90. A few isolated storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. After all of this recent rain, the fire danger has been temporarily lowered. Most of the fires have had significant rainfall, allowing firefighters to get more control. However, fire season is not over with yet. Early next week will be hot and windy with highs in the 90s, raising the fire danger once again.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist