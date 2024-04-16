Big Changes After Warm Weekend

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for northeast Montana until 9pm Tuesday evening.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of central and western Montana through Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the mountains of southern Montana into Thursday.

Change is in the air as clouds increase, temperatures decrease and the wind picks up as a new storm will spread snow across the state. After a weekend of record breaking warmth, the pendulum will swing the other way for the next several days with cold temperatures along with some snow. The snow will not be overwhelming or heavy, but there will be a light accumulation in the lower elevations with the mountains of southern Montana getting up to a foot and a half. Wednesday will be a bit of an unpleasant day with periods of snow, much colder temperatures and a strong north wind. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40, with 20s in the mountains. A light coating up to an inch or two is possible in the lower elevations. The mountain passes will have slippery conditions with snow accumulating several inches through the day. Hope you didn't put that winter jacket away just yet. Wednesday night's temperatures will drop into the 10s and 20s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers over and near the mountains. It will still be cold with highs in the 30s and 40s, the wind will be strongest across eastern Montana. A light accumulation will be confined to the mountains. Friday will be the third day of cold temperatures with a little light snow possible in the morning across the plains. Clouds will slowly break up by the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. This weekend will be warmer, but not as warm as last weekend. High pressure will cross the state on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and light wind. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Stronger wind will increase overnight into Sunday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the 50s to low 60s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop but most of the state will be dry.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

