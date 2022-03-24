Big Drop from Yesterday

Hop aboard for a ride! After Wednesday being the warmest day of the year so far with temperatures eclipsing 70 degrees, Thursday saw a drop in temperatures of up to 30 degrees in some areas. You can certainly expect a roller coaster of temperatures over the next week. There will be a few days with temperatures around 70, but when the temperatures crash there is a likelihood of snow returning to even the lower elevations. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs generally in the 50s. Another warm up is on tap for this weekend. Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will have more sunshine and temperatures will be warmer, popping into the 60s to around 70 once again. An isolated thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon over and near the mountains. Monday will turn mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70 before a cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop Monday night into Tuesday becoming cold enough for a mix of rain and snow in the lower elevations by Tuesday morning. A few inches of wet snow could accumulate. Wednesday will be warmer and windy with highs climbing back into the 60s to near 70. That will be followed by another drop in temperatures for Thursday and Friday with another chance at snow.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist